Police arrest nine violators of kite-flying ban, recovers 3300 kites, 135 string rolls

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district Police on Tuesday arrested nine violators of ban on kite-flying and recovered 3300 kites and 135 string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Murree police held Nadeem, Sajjad and Nabeel and seized 3000 kites and 30 string rolls.

Gujar Khan police rounded up an accused namely Shahbaz with 90 kites while Taxila police netted two, Sakhawat and Abid on recovery of 100 kites and 100 string rolls.

Naseerabad police arrested Naseer Ullah with 55 kites and two string rolls while Airport police held Azmat and recovered 30 kites and three string rolls.

Civil Lines police also held Mubashir for having three string rolls.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them while further investigations were underway, he added.

Division Superintendents of Police appreciated the performance of police teams, he said adding, operations against the violators would be further intensified.