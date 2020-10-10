UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Notorious Criminal Wanted In Terrorist Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 02:54 PM

Police arrest notorious criminal wanted in terrorist cases

Police on Saturday arrested notorious criminal wanted in various cases of murder and terrorism cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Police on Saturday arrested notorious criminal wanted in various cases of murder and terrorism cases.

On the special orders of District Police Officer , Najam Al-Hasnain, successful operations are underway across the district against dangerous criminals and anti-social elements wanted in criminal cases.

SHO Jalozai Police Station, Asif Momin Khan on a tip off raided a hideout of wanted criminal present in the are in Spain Khak area.

After some resistance, terrorist , Shamsul Qamar alias Baluge son of Rehmat Shah resident of Jaroba was arrested.

Police seized Kalashnikov and hand grenade were also recovered from the possession of the absconder and wanted terrorist.

Police said several cases of murder and attempted murder have been registered against the accused in last 20 years.

The accused was also involved in firing incidents at police personnel several times to avoid arrest.

He also killed ASI , Zahir Shah and injured two constables in a police encounter in 2011.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Murder Terrorist Police Police Station Spain Criminals From

Recent Stories

Sindh fined for maintaining slow over-rate

10 minutes ago

Naseem Shah withdrawn from National T20 Cup due to ..

24 minutes ago

OPPO calls out youth to take sides in its Asim Azh ..

44 minutes ago

North Korea Appears to Have Staged 75th Anniversar ..

1 minute ago

Accused arrested involved in firing on police

1 minute ago

PM asks banks to provide easy loans to youths

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.