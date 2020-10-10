Police arrest notorious criminal wanted in terrorist cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Police on Saturday arrested notorious criminal wanted in various cases of murder and terrorism cases.

On the special orders of District Police Officer , Najam Al-Hasnain, successful operations are underway across the district against dangerous criminals and anti-social elements wanted in criminal cases.

SHO Jalozai Police Station, Asif Momin Khan on a tip off raided a hideout of wanted criminal present in the are in Spain Khak area.

After some resistance, terrorist , Shamsul Qamar alias Baluge son of Rehmat Shah resident of Jaroba was arrested.

Police seized Kalashnikov and hand grenade were also recovered from the possession of the absconder and wanted terrorist.

Police said several cases of murder and attempted murder have been registered against the accused in last 20 years.

The accused was also involved in firing incidents at police personnel several times to avoid arrest.

He also killed ASI , Zahir Shah and injured two constables in a police encounter in 2011.