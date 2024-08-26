Police arrest notorious drug pusher, seize hashish

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABIRWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The Kabirwala police station on Monday claimed to have apprehended a well-known and wanted drug pusher during an operation, on Monday.

According to the police, acting on a tip off, the police managed to arrest a suspect as named Nadeem alias Dima.

After searching, 5 kilograms of hashish recovered from his possession.

The District Police Officer (DPO) and Station House Officer (SHO) Rana Gulfraz commended the police team for their successful operation which has resulted in the removal of a notorious drug dealer from the community.

