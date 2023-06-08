Police arrest old man on allegations of abusing a girl

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a 70 years old man on allegations of abusing a girl (9 years old) on Thursday.

The arrest was made in Sher Qilla village of Punial Valley district Ghezer after the uncle of the child reached out to the police.

An FIR number 11/2023 was registered against the accused under sections 376 and 377 (b) of the Pakistan Penal Code.