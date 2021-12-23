Police arrest one accused, 100 kg charas recovered

The Larkana Police claimed to have arrested one accused and recovered 100 kg of charas (Hashish) in a raid on Thursday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Larkana Police claimed to have arrested one accused and recovered 100 kg of charas (Hashish) in a raid on Thursday.

According to a press release, SHO Waleed Police Station of Larkana city along with staff on a tip off, stopped and raided a car which coming from Jacobabad, near Yaseen Chowk, Mirokhan road, Larkana.

On search of the car, Larkana police found Charas(Hashish) hidden in secret cells of the car, weighing 100 kilograms of fine quality charas(Hashish). The seized charas is said to be of millions of rupees in the international market.

Police arrested car driver Abid Ali S/o Ghulam Qadir Rind, resident of Bachal Shah Muhallah Jacobabad and impounded the Alto Car.

Waleed Police Station of Larkana city have registered the case to this effect under sections of 9 CCNS of Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigations are under way.