Police arrest one accused

March 24, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :The City Police Station team on Thursday arrested a TikToker filming videos in police uniform for posing as police sub-inspector on social media.

The accused was identified as Salman who made video in police uniform and shared it on TikTok, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

During the raid, Punjab Police uniform was also recovered from the possession of the accused.

The action was taken against the accused by SHO City Police Station and his team.

SHO City Police Station Jamal Nawaz said the accused would be challaned with solid evidence.

On the occasion, SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya said it was a crime to use police uniforms in addition to using identification of competent officers and personnel.

