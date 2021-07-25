Police arrest one over aerial firing

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Sarai Mughal Police have arrested an accused allegedly found involved in aerial firing to harass people in Walkalan area.

A spokesman of police said they received a complain of ariel firing at their Emergency Helpline, Rescue 15 and take immediate action a team of Rescue 15 headed by Assistant Sub-Inspector, Muhammad Zubair rushed to the scene and arrested the suspect.

Police recovered a weapon and two cartridges from the possession of the accused.

The Sarai Mughal Police Station have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.