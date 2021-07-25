UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest One Over Aerial Firing

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

Police arrest one over aerial firing

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Sarai Mughal Police have arrested an accused allegedly found involved in aerial firing to harass people in Walkalan area.

A spokesman of police said they received a complain of ariel firing at their Emergency Helpline, Rescue 15 and take immediate action a team of Rescue 15 headed by Assistant Sub-Inspector, Muhammad Zubair rushed to the scene and arrested the suspect.

Police recovered a weapon and two cartridges from the possession of the accused.

The Sarai Mughal Police Station have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Firing Police Police Station From Weapon

Recent Stories

UAE Press: With new entity, Dubai on global health ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 25, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

14 hours ago

UAE sends emergency medical aid to Rwanda

14 hours ago

UAE sends plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supp ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.