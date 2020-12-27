UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest One, Recover Drugs

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Police arrest one, recover drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered more than one kg drug from his possession here on Sunday.

New Town police have arrested drug pusher Hamza Bashir and recovered 1.3 kg drugs from his possession, informed police spokesman.

Police have registered a case against narcotics act while further investigations were underway.

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of police team.

City Police Officer (CPO) said strict action would be taken againstthose found involved in any activity.

More Stories From Pakistan

