Police arrest one, recover wine

Shah Jamaal police on Monday arrested an accused and recovered huge quantity of liqour from his possession

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Shah Jamaal police on Monday arrested an accused and recovered huge quantity of liqour from his possession.

An spokesman of official said on a tip off Shah Jamaal police team led by Station House Officer Farhat Abass conducted a raid at village Mankaa Bhutta wali and recovered 36-cane and two drum of wine.

In another raid Police arrested an accused Nazeer Hussain resident of Butta Wali while his companions managed to escape from the scene.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.