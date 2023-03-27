Police arrest one, recovers 20 Kgs hashish

Excise Police Kamber-Shahdadkot has recovered 20 kilograms of hashish (Charas) and arrested one suspect during a search operation at Excise police checkpost Nasirabad of Kamber-Shahdadkot district

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Excise Police Kamber-Shahdadkot has recovered 20 kilograms of hashish (Charas) and arrested one suspect during a search operation at Excise police checkpost Nasirabad of Kamber-Shahdadkot district.

Inspector Excise and Narcotics Police Kamber-Shahdadkot Ali Ahmed Abbasi along with his team spotted the suspected car No. BBB-569 was reportedly smuggling to Karachi.

During the search excise police recovered 20 Kilograms Hashish (Charas), and arrested one suspect. However, the Mehran Car used in smuggling has also been impounded.

A case has been registered against the suspect identified as Ghulam Shabbir. The accused belongs to Ratodero(Larkana). While the investigation has been initiated against him.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawala congratulated Kamber-Shahdadkot Excise Police on the successful operation against drug peddlers.

Excise Minister has expressed hope that the officers/officials of the department would continue to take action against the drug dealers to make Sindh drugs free province.