Police Arrest One Suspect In Injured Condition

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Police arrest one suspect in injured condition

One accused was arrested in injured condition as a result of an alleged encounter between a suspected dacoit gang and the police in Hyderabad, while his other two accomplices escaped

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) One accused was arrested in injured condition as a result of an alleged encounter between a suspected dacoit gang and the police in Hyderabad, while his other two accomplices escaped.

According to the police spokesperson, the Phuleli police were attacked by three accused during patrolling, in retaliation against the police, one of the three suspects was arrested in injured condition with a weapon and motorcycle while two accused escaped.

The captured suspect was identified as Shahzad Nabi Sawati Pathan and has been shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. However, efforts were underway to apprehend the fugitive suspects.

According to the police, they were trying to get information about the motorcycle found in the possession of the arrested accused while further investigation was being started.

