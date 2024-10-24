Open Menu

Police Arrest Outlaw During Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Police arrest outlaw during encounter

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The police on Thursday arrested notorious criminal during encounter under jurisdiction of Qaderpur police station .

The police sources said that a police team stopped 5 suspected armed motorcyclists for checking at Hedan Morr area.

They tried to run away but one of them got injured in exchange of firing with the police team and was arrested.

The arrested accused was identified as Nasir alias Nasree resident of Moza Dhanowala, they added.

They said the accused was involved in 28 cases of murder, dacoity and robbery .

APP/dba/378

