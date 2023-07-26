Open Menu

Police Arrest Outlaw For Detaining, Torturing Wife, Kids

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Police arrest outlaw for detaining, torturing wife, kids

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Police arrested an alleged outlaw who subjected his wife and kids to severe torture and also held them detained at home for the last three months, in Burewala, here Wednesday.

According to police sources, his daughter had also lost eyesight due to the torture.

An alleged outlaw namely Qazi Ahmed had detained his wife and kids for the last three months.

The alleged outlaw is stated as a drug addict. He was not happy with members of the family. According to daughter Aiman (13), his father subjected them to torture.

She lost eyesight due to the torture, stated Aiman. Police on Wednesday raided the house and got the detained family released.

