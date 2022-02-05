Police arrest outlaw for harassing women

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Police claimed to arrest an alleged outlaw for harassing three women in bazaar, here on Saturday.

According to police sources, a woman lecturer namely Samia Shahid, along with her two sisters, was going somewhere.

All of a sudden, three persons in a car started chasing and harassing them.

The brave lecturer called at police emergency no 15. The alleged outlaw managed to escape. Sometime later, the youngsters again chased the women.

However, this time, police managed to arrest one outlaw and seized a car. The police registered case under section 509 and 506. The police is also conducting raids to arrest the other outlaws.