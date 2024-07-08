Open Menu

Police Arrest Outlaw In Attock

July 08, 2024

The Rango Police on Monday arrested a person for abusing a child

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Rango Police on Monday arrested a person for abusing a child.

The Police spokesman said that the police after a medical examination of the victim, arrested the accused and registered a case against him. The police launched a further investigation against him.

