UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Outlaw In Injured Condition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Police arrest outlaw in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an encounter in the limits of Market police station.

The police spokesman informed here Sunday that a police team led by SHO Muhammad Khan Brahmani signaled 2 persons riding a motorbike to stop at a snap checking point near Syed Meeran Shah government school in Heerabad.

He said that the suspects opened fire on the police in a bid to escape but one of them sustained a police fired gunshot in the exchange of fire and fell from the motorbike.

The suspect Naeem Ali was arrested and shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery but his accomplice escaped.

The spokesman told that 2 FIRs of police encounter and possession of unlicensed weapon had been lodged on the suspect.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Police Station Hyderabad Sunday Market From Government Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

12 hours ago
 Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

20 hours ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

21 hours ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

21 hours ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>