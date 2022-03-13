Police arrest outlaw in injured condition

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an encounter in the limits of Market police station.

The police spokesman informed here Sunday that a police team led by SHO Muhammad Khan Brahmani signaled 2 persons riding a motorbike to stop at a snap checking point near Syed Meeran Shah government school in Heerabad.

He said that the suspects opened fire on the police in a bid to escape but one of them sustained a police fired gunshot in the exchange of fire and fell from the motorbike.

The suspect Naeem Ali was arrested and shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery but his accomplice escaped.

The spokesman told that 2 FIRs of police encounter and possession of unlicensed weapon had been lodged on the suspect.