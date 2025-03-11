Open Menu

Police Arrest Outlaw In Injured Condition

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 12:30 PM

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The police have arrested an outlaw in injured condition while two other his accomplices managed to escape in encounter.

The police spokesman said three armed persons opened fire at a police check post in jurisdiction of Garhmaharaja police station.

In retaliation, the police team injured an armed person identified as Shehbaz Dab who was required to the police in 16 cases of robberies and murders.

The two other his accomplices managed to escape from the scene due to darkness, he added.

The police have shifted the injured outlaw to a nearby hospital and started search operation to arrest others.

APP/dba/378

More Stories From Pakistan