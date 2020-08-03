UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Outlaw, Recover 611 Bottles Of Wine

Mon 03rd August 2020 | 08:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Motorway Police (M-5) on Monday arrested an alleged outlaw and recovered 611 bottles of wine from his possession.

According to police sources, SP Motorway police Javed Chadhar, DSP Headquarters Zargham Ata Baloch and DSP Ali Sher Shah were distributing gifts among passengers of different vehicles.

During gift distribution, police signaled a car to stop but the driver of the vehicle tried to run away but police arrested him. The police checked vehicle and recovered 611 bottles of wine.

The alleged outlaw namely Zulfiqar was coming from Ghotki. He had to deliver the wine in Multan, said police sources.

DIG Motorway Police Multan Masroor Alam Kalachi appreciated police officials and announced cash and commendatory certificates for the officials.

