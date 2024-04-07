Open Menu

Police Arrest Outlaw, Recover Bikes & Gutka

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Police arrest outlaw, recover bikes & gutka

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Larkana Police on Sunday arrested the accused and claimed to have recovered a large quantity of gutka and stolen motorcycles from his possession.

In this regard, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso told that SHO Badah police arrested gutka supplier Fahad Dero and recovered 10 kg 300 grams of gutka and stolen motorcycle from his possession and registered case against him.

On the other hand, Badah police and Gardi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto police have recovered stolen motorcycles of Abdul Rahim Junejo and Abdul Rahim Jehu and handed over to them.

Related Topics

Police Larkana Sunday From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

2 hours ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

20 hours ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

20 hours ago
Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

21 hours ago
 Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

21 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

21 hours ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

21 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

22 hours ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan