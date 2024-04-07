Police Arrest Outlaw, Recover Bikes & Gutka
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Larkana Police on Sunday arrested the accused and claimed to have recovered a large quantity of gutka and stolen motorcycles from his possession.
In this regard, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso told that SHO Badah police arrested gutka supplier Fahad Dero and recovered 10 kg 300 grams of gutka and stolen motorcycle from his possession and registered case against him.
On the other hand, Badah police and Gardi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto police have recovered stolen motorcycles of Abdul Rahim Junejo and Abdul Rahim Jehu and handed over to them.
