Police Arrest Outlaws

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Police arrest outlaws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Mandra police here on Monday arrested two outlaws for abusing a woman.

The spokesman said that the police arrested Hamad Khan and Razaq Khan.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

SP, Saddar, Mummad Nabeel Khokar lauded the performance of the police and directed to take stern actions to protect the lives of the people.

