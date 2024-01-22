Police Arrest Outlaws
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 02:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Mandra police here on Monday arrested two outlaws for abusing a woman.
The spokesman said that the police arrested Hamad Khan and Razaq Khan.
The police registered a case and started investigation.
SP, Saddar, Mummad Nabeel Khokar lauded the performance of the police and directed to take stern actions to protect the lives of the people.
