Open Menu

Police Arrest Outlaws

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 08:37 PM

Police arrest outlaws

Police on Tuesday arrested a van driver for allegedly harassing school girl in the limits of Attock Khurd Police station

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Police on Tuesday arrested a van driver for allegedly harassing school girl in the limits of Attock Khurd Police station.

According to the police sources, that a van driver was identified as Bilal .

The police registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile two armed bandits posing themselves as cops looted a poultry dealer in jurisdiction of Hazro Police station .

The police said two men wearing police caps and holding wireless sets in their hand intercepted the dealer's vehicle and on the pretext of search snatched cash worth RS 0.85 million and fled away successfully.

The police registered a case and launched further prob.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Police Driver Vehicle Van Attock Hazro Million

Recent Stories

SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety ..

SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety standards

28 minutes ago
 BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries

BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries

27 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

42 minutes ago
 CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, ..

CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" beneficiary

42 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across ..

CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across city

27 minutes ago
 JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health

JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health

1 hour ago
Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key strong ..

Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key stronghold

1 hour ago
 Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk

Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk

1 hour ago
 Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 ..

Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 days to go

1 hour ago
 Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding ..

Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, di ..

48 minutes ago
 IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances ..

IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances public grievances

48 minutes ago
 Russia summons German ambassador over NATO Baltic ..

Russia summons German ambassador over NATO Baltic Sea base: ministry

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan