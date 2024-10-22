Police Arrest Outlaws
Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 08:37 PM
Police on Tuesday arrested a van driver for allegedly harassing school girl in the limits of Attock Khurd Police station
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Police on Tuesday arrested a van driver for allegedly harassing school girl in the limits of Attock Khurd Police station.
According to the police sources, that a van driver was identified as Bilal .
The police registered a case and started investigation.
Meanwhile two armed bandits posing themselves as cops looted a poultry dealer in jurisdiction of Hazro Police station .
The police said two men wearing police caps and holding wireless sets in their hand intercepted the dealer's vehicle and on the pretext of search snatched cash worth RS 0.85 million and fled away successfully.
The police registered a case and launched further prob.
