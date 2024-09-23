Police arrest outlaws involved in street crimes

KAHUTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The police here on Monday arrested three members of a gang involved in street crimes and recovered looted money and other valuables.

Station House Officer (SHO), Kahuta, Syed Zaka Gillani told APP that the members were identified as Moeen, Fawad and Qasim.

The police recovered money worth Rs. 80,000, a motorcycle, four mobile phones and illegal weapons from their custody, he added.

The police registered case and started investigation.

