Police Arrest Outlaws, Recover Hashish, Illegal Weapon
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The police here on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler in an operation and recovered hashish from his possession.
The police spokesman said that a Saddar police team arrested the drug pusher in a raid and recovered hashish 10 Kgs from him.
Meanwhile, a City Police team nabbed a person for aerial firing in the main bazaar, he said, adding the police recovered illegal weapons from his custody. The person had been identified as Abdul Latif Tabbasum, he added.
The police registered separate cases against the accused.
