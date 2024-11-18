Police arrest outlaws, recover valuables

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The police here on Monday arrested two outlaws and recovered three motorcycles, looted cash and illegal weapons from their possessions.

According to police spokesman, the police arrested criminals Sohail and Ali and recovered three motorbikes, Rs 100,000 looted money, a Kalashnikov and two pistols from their custodies

The police registered separate case against the accused and started investigations.

