Police Arrest Outlaws, Seize Drugs,weapon

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 07:11 PM

The Larkana District Police Monday raided various places and arrested 10 outlaws including criminals, drug-peddlers, gamblers, Robbers, Pro-claimed offenders and absconders and seized weapons, ammunition, Car and motorcycles

On the strict directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Larkana, Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh, teams of various police stations conducted a number of raids.AliGoharabad Police Station of Larkana city, Waleed Police Station Larkana, Market Police Station Larkana city, Haidari Police Station, Kango Police Station, Airport Police Station and police of other police stations of Larkana district raided at various areas of the district and arrested the notorious criminal, Drug-peddlers, Robbers and absconders in various heinous cases namely accused Wajid Janwari, Andal Jagerani, Adil Jatoi, Waheed Shaikh, Nimatullah Shaikh, Rehman, Gul Rehman, Qurban Ali and others and recovered the drugs, arms, ammunition, Motorbikes and a XLI Car from their possession.

Larkana Police have registered the cases against the accused and further investigations are underway.SSP Larkana Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh said that arrested accused were involved in different criminal cases and some of them were proclaimed absconders, criminal elements will be dealt with stern action added that crack down operation will be continued against the criminal elements till the desired results.

