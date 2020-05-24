UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Over 1250 Accused In A Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 04:10 PM

Police arrest over 1250 accused in a week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Karachi Police apprehended over 1250 accused from different parts of the metropolis in a week and recovered huge quantity of drugs, arms and ammunition from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, they recovered 92 kg charas, 1700 grams heroin and 64 weapons from their possession.

Around seven encounters took place between police and criminals during this time span. A constable namely Mehboob has also embarrassed martyrdom during an encounter against dacoits within the limits of Surjani Town police station two days back..

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell also recovered 10 stolen motorbikes during last week, he said.

