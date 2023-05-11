UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Over 200 Involved In Violent Acts

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Police arrest over 200 involved in violent acts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana said on Wednesday that the city's police had arrested over 200 individuals involved in violent acts of damaging properties and attacking institutions.

According to a press release issued here, Kamiana said that more than 65 officers and policemen sustained injuries due to violent acts of the miscreants who damaged 22 police vehicles and set several others on fire.

The police registered 11 cases against the miscreants; including two in Police Station SarwarRoad, one in PS North Cantonment, three in PS Race Course, one in PS Shadman, and two eachin Gulberg and Model Town police stations.

