Police arrest over 200 suspects in 15 days

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The district police arrested over 200 suspects including proclaimed offenders during the last 15 days.

Police said here on Thursday that on the directions of District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Asad Sarfaraz Khan, the teams of different police stations had arrested over 200 suspects including 42 category “A” outlaws and 157 category “B”.

He said that 28 suspects were taken into custody for having illegal weapons.The police recovered 25 pistols, two repeaters as well as two rifles from the possession of the suspects.

He further said that the police had recovered narcotics from the possession of 44 drug pushers including over 19 kilograms hashish, 255 grams crystal ice, eight kilograms cannabis and 871 liters liquor.

Further probe was underway.