Police Arrest Over 400 Miscreants

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2024 | 12:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi Police while conducting grand operation against miscreants involved in arson managed to arrest over 400 on Tuesday night.

According to a Police spokesman, a large quantity of arms, ammunition, wireless communication equipment and other items were recovered from their possession. Rifles and ball bearings were also recovered from the arrested accused.

The accused were involved in attacking police, vandalism and arson at various places, he informed.

He further said that around 800 miscreants were rounded up across Punjab.

Malfeasance is not acceptable under any circumstances and such elements would be arrested and brought to justice, the spokesman said.

The authorities concerned had been directed that there should be no compromise on the rule of law, law and order and protection of lives and property of citizens, he added.

He informed that City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani during a visit to various areas of the city reviewed security arrangements to ensure law and order.

The CPO was accompanied by SSP Operations, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, and other senior officers, who briefed him on the measures put in place for security.

CPO Khalid Mehmood Hamdani stressed the need to be vigilant and directed the officers and personnel to remain alert during their duties.

The spokesman said that over 6,000 police officers and personnel were deployed to uphold law and order across the city.

Senior officers were also present in the field, ensuring proper supervision and guidance. CPO Hamdani had warned that strict action would be taken against anyone disrupting law and order or violating Section 144, he added.

