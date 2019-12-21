Police arrest paramour, woman for killing husband

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) : Police on Saturday arrested a woman and her alleged paramour for killing husband of the former and burning the body.

According to police station Karam Dad Qureshi, Shakeela killed her husband Asif with the help of her paramour Mujahid three days ago.

Later, the accused burnt the body in a deserted area. However, police succeeded in tracing the murder with arresting the accused involved in the heinous crime.