Police Arrest Paramour, Woman For Killing Husband
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 08:56 PM
Police on Saturday arrested a woman and her alleged paramour for killing husband of the former and burning the body
According to police station Karam Dad Qureshi, Shakeela killed her husband Asif with the help of her paramour Mujahid three days ago.
Later, the accused burnt the body in a deserted area. However, police succeeded in tracing the murder with arresting the accused involved in the heinous crime.