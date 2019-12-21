UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Paramour, Woman For Killing Husband

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 08:56 PM

Police arrest paramour, woman for killing husband

Police on Saturday arrested a woman and her alleged paramour for killing husband of the former and burning the body

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Police on Saturday arrested a woman and her alleged paramour for killing husband of the former and burning the body.

According to police station Karam Dad Qureshi, Shakeela killed her husband Asif with the help of her paramour Mujahid three days ago.

Later, the accused burnt the body in a deserted area. However, police succeeded in tracing the murder with arresting the accused involved in the heinous crime.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Women

Recent Stories

Two dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

30 seconds ago

Four of wedding party killed in road accident in H ..

32 seconds ago

Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for swiftly resolv ..

33 seconds ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Saturday 21 Dec 2019

35 seconds ago

Women's participation crucial for national develop ..

9 minutes ago

Minister holds open court

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.