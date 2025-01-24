Police Arrest Peddlers, Recover Drugs
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 03:20 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The district police on Friday arrested drug pushers and recovered drugs from their possessions.
On the directions of District Police Officers (DPO), a team of City Police Station led by Station House Officer (SHO), Ijaz Ali apprehended a person namely Yaqoob and recovered over 3 Kgs hashish from him.
The team also arrested Faisal and recovered liquor 60 liters.
Meanwhile, Sarai Saleh Police nabbed Muhammad Sabir and recovered liquor 20 liters.
The police registered cases against the accused and launched further investigations.
