Open Menu

Police Arrest Person For Aerial Firing In Chunian

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Police arrest person for aerial firing in Chunian

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The police on Thursday apprehended a person involved in aerial firing and recovered weapons from his possession.

The police spokesman said a team under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), City Police Station, Chunian, Muhammad Irshad arrested the person and recovered a gun and two pistols from him.

The outlaw had been identified as Nasir Saeed Butt, he added.

The police registered a case and launched further investigation.

APP/zaf/378

Recent Stories

General Pension Authority holds first board meetin ..

General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025

2 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGI ..

UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..

47 minutes ago
 UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual ..

UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..

1 hour ago
 TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net prof ..

TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting

2 hours ago
 Zayed University to organise over 50 events as par ..

Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025

2 hours ago
DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative

DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative

2 hours ago
 Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Conven ..

Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Convenience

2 hours ago
 FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion i ..

FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion in 2024

2 hours ago
 Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and ..

Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and Technology strengthen partner ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance ..

Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance STEM education, AI training

2 hours ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores coo ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores cooperation with Bahrain’s Mini ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan