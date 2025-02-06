Police Arrest Person For Aerial Firing In Chunian
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 03:00 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The police on Thursday apprehended a person involved in aerial firing and recovered weapons from his possession.
The police spokesman said a team under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), City Police Station, Chunian, Muhammad Irshad arrested the person and recovered a gun and two pistols from him.
The outlaw had been identified as Nasir Saeed Butt, he added.
The police registered a case and launched further investigation.
APP/zaf/378
