Police arrest person for aerial firing in Chunian

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The police on Thursday apprehended a person involved in aerial firing and recovered weapons from his possession.

The police spokesman said a team under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), City Police Station, Chunian, Muhammad Irshad arrested the person and recovered a gun and two pistols from him.

The outlaw had been identified as Nasir Saeed Butt, he added.

The police registered a case and launched further investigation.

