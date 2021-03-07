Police arrest PO

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Race Course police StationA police spokesman informed that during a raid Station House Officer Race Course Police along with his team arrested a proclaimed offender Wajid Ali.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team and stated that such anti social elements must be punished.