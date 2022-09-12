Police arrest PO

UrduPoint.com

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested proclaimed offender who shot dead man over land dispute case here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Murree Police held Shamrez along with his other accomplices who had killed Muhammad Nisar by firing on a dispute over land.

Muree police have registered case on the complaint of deceased brother.

Murree Police, with the help of modern technology and human intelligence, traced and arrested the wanted criminal, while, 03 accomplices of the accused have already been arrested and challaned.

SP Kohsar appreciated the performance of Murree Police for arresting the proclaimed offender adding that all the legal requirements will be fulfilled to get him punishment, he said that such criminals who play with the lives of the innocent citizens will not escape from the grip of the law.

