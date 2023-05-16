UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest PO

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Police arrest PO

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The City Police on Tuesday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who had arrived at Police Khidmat Markaz for personal verification.

According to a police spokesman, the accused, identified as Muhammad Majid, had come to Police Khidmat Markaz of City Police Station for his computerized verification.

When his details were checked, it was revealed that the applicant was proclaimed offender in a case registered in 2021 with the same police station.

Incharge of Khidmat Markaz, Sibtal Hassan taking prompt action, arrested the accused and sent him to the lock-up. Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Po Same

Recent Stories

Arthur confirms contact with former Captain Sarfra ..

Arthur confirms contact with former Captain Sarfraz Ahmed

1 hour ago
 Govt has no plan to ban PTI: Defence Minister

Govt has no plan to ban PTI: Defence Minister

1 hour ago
 Dubai Sports Council, Barcelona Academy review bes ..

Dubai Sports Council, Barcelona Academy review best practices to scout and devel ..

2 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs12 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs12 per litre

2 hours ago
 realme C33 Celebrates Champion Moms in Heartwarmin ..

Realme C33 Celebrates Champion Moms in Heartwarming Mother’s Day Campaign

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.