Police arrest PO

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The City Police on Tuesday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who had arrived at Police Khidmat Markaz for personal verification.

According to a police spokesman, the accused, identified as Muhammad Majid, had come to Police Khidmat Markaz of City Police Station for his computerized verification.

When his details were checked, it was revealed that the applicant was proclaimed offender in a case registered in 2021 with the same police station.

Incharge of Khidmat Markaz, Sibtal Hassan taking prompt action, arrested the accused and sent him to the lock-up. Further investigation was underway.