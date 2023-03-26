Police arrest PO in murder case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in connection with a murder and attempted murder case on Sunday.

On a tip regarding the presence of the PO, the Station House Officer (SHO) Phandu, Aqib Khan conducted a raid and arrested the PO Ijaz son of Maulana Saakin, resident of Ghareebabad.

The arrested accused had murdered a person, Hazrat Omar over a monetary dispute in June 2022. After committing the crime, the accused was on the run and hiding somewhere and declared a proclaimed offender.

Further investigation from the accused was in progress.