Police Arrest PO In Murder Case
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2023 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in connection with a murder and attempted murder case on Sunday.
On a tip regarding the presence of the PO, the Station House Officer (SHO) Phandu, Aqib Khan conducted a raid and arrested the PO Ijaz son of Maulana Saakin, resident of Ghareebabad.
The arrested accused had murdered a person, Hazrat Omar over a monetary dispute in June 2022. After committing the crime, the accused was on the run and hiding somewhere and declared a proclaimed offender.