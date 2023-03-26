UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest PO In Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Police arrest PO in murder case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in connection with a murder and attempted murder case on Sunday.

On a tip regarding the presence of the PO, the Station House Officer (SHO) Phandu, Aqib Khan conducted a raid and arrested the PO Ijaz son of Maulana Saakin, resident of Ghareebabad.

The arrested accused had murdered a person, Hazrat Omar over a monetary dispute in June 2022. After committing the crime, the accused was on the run and hiding somewhere and declared a proclaimed offender.

Further investigation from the accused was in progress.

Related Topics

Murder Police Po Progress June Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decision ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decisions worth AED 299 million

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

6 hours ago
 Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

12 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.