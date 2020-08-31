Police arrest PO, recover pistol

Police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) and recovered a pistol of 30-bore from him

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) and recovered a pistol of 30-bore from him.

A spokesman said on Monday a team of Bhera police station, headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Shahid Iqbal, raided a hiding point and arrested PO Ahsan son of Kazim Shah of Nabi Shah.

The PO, along with his five accomplices, had killed a man Tanveer Ahmed over a minor dispute in May 2017. He had been in hiding after the crime.

Earlier, accomplices of the main accused, Akram, Irfan, Mohsin, Sohail and Ramzan, were arrested.