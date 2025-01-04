Open Menu

Police Arrest PO Wanted In Double Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Police arrest PO wanted in double murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Gujar Khan police in an operation managed to arrest a proclaimed Offender (PO) wanted in a double murder case, said a Police spokesman on Saturday.

He informed that PO namely Mudassar along with his accomplices had killed two citizens, Naseem and Shahid over enmity.

A case was registered in Gujar khan Police Station in 2013, he said adding, earlier, three accomplices of the PO were sentenced to death and life imprisonment.

The PO will be challaned with solid evidence, Superintendent of Police, Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar said.

The arrest of proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes is important in providing justice to the families of the victims, Nabeel Khokhar added.

