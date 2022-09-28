Police arrest PO wanted in murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Wednesday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a murder case registered in Naseerabad Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police managed to arrest an accused namely Younas Khan, who had allegedly killed a person namely Manda Khan and injured another Towakal Khan.

A case on application of the victim's brother was registered in Naseerabad police station in 2020.

He informed that police working on human intelligence and scientific lines managed to net the accused.

Superintendent of Police Potohar said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with law against the lawbreakers.

He said the operations would continue and all the wanted accused and POs would be sent behind the bars.