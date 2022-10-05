Police arrest PO wanted in murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Wednesday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a murder case registered in Kotli Sattian Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, Kotli Sattian police managed to arrest an accused namely Adnan Arif, who had allegedly killed a person namely Samiul Haq.

A case on the application of the victim's father was registered in Kotli Sattian police station in 2015.

He informed that police working on human intelligence and scientific lines managed to net the accused.

Superintendent of Police Kohsar said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against lawbreakers.

He said the operations would continue and all the accused and POs would be sent behind the bars.