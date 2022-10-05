UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest PO Wanted In Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Police arrest PO wanted in murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Wednesday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a murder case registered in Kotli Sattian Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, Kotli Sattian police managed to arrest an accused namely Adnan Arif, who had allegedly killed a person namely Samiul Haq.

A case on the application of the victim's father was registered in Kotli Sattian police station in 2015.

He informed that police working on human intelligence and scientific lines managed to net the accused.

Superintendent of Police Kohsar said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against lawbreakers.

He said the operations would continue and all the accused and POs would be sent behind the bars.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Po Rawalpindi Kotli 2015 All

Recent Stories

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperat ..

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

24 minutes ago
 Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

2 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sour ..

Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sources

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Oct ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.