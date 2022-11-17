UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest PO Wanted In Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2022 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a murder case registered in Pirwadhai police station.

According to a police spokesman, police managed to arrest a PO namely Jamal, wanted in a murder case registered at Pirwadhai police station.

The accused had allegedly killed a citizen, Muhammad Rafique, over a monetary dispute in September this year.

Pirwadhai police on the application of the victim's brother registered a case and managed to get the PO while his father namely Qudratullah who was also allegedly involved in the murder was challenged earlier and sent behind the bars.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking strict action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

Superintendent of Police, Rawat Babar Javed Joya directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and most wanted criminals.

