Police Arrest PO Wanted In Murder Case

Published November 29, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Tuesday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a murder and attempt to murder case registered in Kalar Syedan police station.

According to a police spokesman, police managed to arrest a PO namely Muhammad Sajjad, wanted in a murder case registered at Kalar Syedan police station.

The accused had allegedly killed a woman, Sayan Bibi, injured Najam ul Hassain and Sajida Bibi over a land dispute in September this year.

Kalar Syedan police after registration of the case had rounded up another accused namely Zanyan, who was also involved in the case.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking strict action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

The Superintendent of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and most wanted criminals.

