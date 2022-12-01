Police arrest PO wanted in murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a murder case, registered in Rawat police station.

According to a police spokesman, police managed to arrest a killer namely Alam Dad, who allegedly had killed his uncle over a petty dispute nearly five days ago.

Rawat police on application of the victim's brother registered a case and managed to net the accused.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking strict action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and most wanted criminals.