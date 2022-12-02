UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest PO Wanted In Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2022 | 01:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Friday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a murder case registered in Wah Cantt police station.

According to a police spokesman, police managed to arrest a PO namely Inamullah, who allegedly killed a citizen namely Tahir over a petty dispute in 2020.

Wah Cantt police on application of the victim's brother registered a case and started investigation.

He informed that Police utilized technical and human intelligence sources to net the PO.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking strict action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and most wanted criminals.

More Stories From Pakistan

