Police arrest PO wanted in murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Tuesday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a murder case registered in Mandra police station.

According to a police spokesman, police managed to arrest a killer namely Aqeel Ahmed, who allegedly had killed a woman namely Azra Bibi over old enmity in October this year.

Mandra police registered a case and managed to arrest the accused.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking strict action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and most wanted criminals.