Police Arrest PO Wanted In Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Police arrest PO wanted in murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Wednesday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a murder case registered in Waris Khan police station.

According to a police spokesman, police managed to arrest a killer namely Usama Anwar, who allegedly had killed a citizen, Nawaz Khan over old enmity nearly three months ago.

Waris Khan police registered a case and managed to arrest the accused.

He said that Rawalpindi district police utilized technical and human intelligence sources to get the PO.

Police were taking strict action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, he said adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and most wanted criminals.

