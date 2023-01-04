Police arrest PO wanted in murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Wednesday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a murder case registered in Sadiqabad police station.

According to a police spokesman, police managed to arrest a killer namely Zohaib Saeed, who allegedly had killed a citizen, Nasir over old enmity in 2017.

He said that Rawalpindi district police utilized technical and human intelligence sources to get the PO who was rounded up after five years.

Police were taking strict action by the law against the lawbreakers, he said adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and most wanted criminals.