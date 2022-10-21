UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest PO Wanted In Murder Of Four Persons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Friday arrested an accused wanted in murder of four persons.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police managed to arrest an accused namely Yasir Rashid, who along with accomplices had allegedly killed four persons namely Abdullah, Naseem, Hamza and Ishtiaq and also injured namely Ghulam Nabi, Jahangir, Ghulam Mustafa, Nasir Ali, Rashid, Haider, Shahzaib, Saleem, Shehryar, Zahid and others.

A case was registered in 2019 in Sadiqabad police station, he added.

The spokesman informed that police working on human intelligence and scientific lines managed to net the accused.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers.

He said the operations would continue and all the accused and POs would be sent behind the bars.

