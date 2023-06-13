UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest PO Wanted In Triple Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Police arrest PO wanted in triple murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Police have arrested a Proclaimed Offender (PO) wanted in a triple murder case, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He said Airport police managed to arrest a PO namely Rafique who with the help of his mother and sister had killed three including father-in-law, mother-in-law and brother-in-law of his sister.

A case was registered at Airport Police Station and police managed to net Zainab Bibi who had been challenged earlier.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind bars.

SP Potohar, Muhammad Waqas Khan had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and most wanted criminals, he added.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Po Rawalpindi Waqas Khan Criminals All Airport

Recent Stories

UAE President sends letter to President of Sri Lan ..

UAE President sends letter to President of Sri Lanka with an invitation to COP28

43 minutes ago
 PTI chief complains of fever, fatigue after day lo ..

PTI chief complains of fever, fatigue after day long in Islamabad courts

60 minutes ago
 PTI former Punjab Minister arrested from outside I ..

PTI former Punjab Minister arrested from outside Islamabad Judicial Complex

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Receives Kuwait’s Permanent Re ..

Secretary-General Receives Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

2 hours ago
 The New vivo V27e Won Hearts of Tech Experts in Pa ..

The New vivo V27e Won Hearts of Tech Experts in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 OPPO and Global Brand Ambassador Kaká Inspire Mir ..

OPPO and Global Brand Ambassador Kaká Inspire Miracles with Unmatched Experienc ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.