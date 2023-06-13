Police arrest PO wanted in triple murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Police have arrested a Proclaimed Offender (PO) wanted in a triple murder case, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He said Airport police managed to arrest a PO namely Rafique who with the help of his mother and sister had killed three including father-in-law, mother-in-law and brother-in-law of his sister.

A case was registered at Airport Police Station and police managed to net Zainab Bibi who had been challenged earlier.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind bars.

SP Potohar, Muhammad Waqas Khan had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and most wanted criminals, he added.