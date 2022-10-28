UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Prime Accused Wanted In 'Mial' Village Murder Case Of Nine

Published October 28, 2022

Police arrest prime accused wanted in 'Mial' village murder case of nine

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police have arrested the prime accused wanted in the murder case of nine persons killed in 'Mial' village of 'Chontra' area.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi police managed to arrest the prime accused namely Rab Nawaz who along with his sons and accomplices killed nine persons including women and children in July, 2020.

Rab Nawaz was a proclaimed offender and prime accused in the murder case.

A case was registered in Chontra police station while two sons of the prime accused namely Danish and Akram, his brother, Ashraf and nephew, Aqib were rounded up in 72 hours after the killing committed in Mial village.

He informed that police working on human intelligence and scientific lines managed to net the accused.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers.

He said the operations would continue and all the accused and POs would be sent behind the bars.

